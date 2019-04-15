Menu
STORYTIME: See what's happening at Cooroy Library in April.
STORYTIME: See what's happening at Cooroy Library in April. Contributed
News

Cooroy Library the place to be for all sorts of fun

15th Apr 2019 10:00 AM

APRIL is jam-packed with workshops happening at Cooroy Library.

LITTLE WORLDS

Create a scene inside a jar to take home.

When: April 18 April, 10-11am. All ages.

BEESWAX WRAPS

Create your own reusable wraps - a great alternative to cling wrap.

When: April 16, 2-3pm. Age 12+. Cost $10 per person. Bookings required.

SPHEROS CHARIOTS

Put your engineering skills to the test as you partner up to create a chariot for a Sphero robot.

When: April 17, 3-4pm. Age 8+. Bookings required.

STORYTIME SPECIAL

Join our special-edition storytime with your favourite songs and some extra-awesome stories.

When: April 17, 10-11am. Age U7s.

FRIENDS OF MILL PLACE

Come along for this monthly meeting. All members welcome

When: April 17, 1.30-2.30pm.

3D PRINTING

The Next Steps workshop will explore the printing element of 3D design.

You will learn tips and tricks on improving the quality of your print jobs, solving printing problems, calibrating your printer and changing filament.

When: April 18, 2-4pm. Ages 16+. Bookings required.

MAKERSPACE

Membership inductions - sewing machines. The induction will include a hands-on lesson where you will learn the basics of how to set up the sewing machine and how to sew some basic stitches to get you started, as well as workplace health and safety of the Makerspace area. Membership will give you independent access to Cooroy and Noosa Makerspace to use the sewing machines.

When: April 26, 9.30am-1pm. Age 18+. Cost $20 membership. Bookings required.

Bookings phone 53296555.

Noosa News

