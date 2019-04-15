Cooroy Library the place to be for all sorts of fun
APRIL is jam-packed with workshops happening at Cooroy Library.
LITTLE WORLDS
Create a scene inside a jar to take home.
When: April 18 April, 10-11am. All ages.
BEESWAX WRAPS
Create your own reusable wraps - a great alternative to cling wrap.
When: April 16, 2-3pm. Age 12+. Cost $10 per person. Bookings required.
SPHEROS CHARIOTS
Put your engineering skills to the test as you partner up to create a chariot for a Sphero robot.
When: April 17, 3-4pm. Age 8+. Bookings required.
STORYTIME SPECIAL
Join our special-edition storytime with your favourite songs and some extra-awesome stories.
When: April 17, 10-11am. Age U7s.
FRIENDS OF MILL PLACE
Come along for this monthly meeting. All members welcome
When: April 17, 1.30-2.30pm.
3D PRINTING
The Next Steps workshop will explore the printing element of 3D design.
You will learn tips and tricks on improving the quality of your print jobs, solving printing problems, calibrating your printer and changing filament.
When: April 18, 2-4pm. Ages 16+. Bookings required.
MAKERSPACE
Membership inductions - sewing machines. The induction will include a hands-on lesson where you will learn the basics of how to set up the sewing machine and how to sew some basic stitches to get you started, as well as workplace health and safety of the Makerspace area. Membership will give you independent access to Cooroy and Noosa Makerspace to use the sewing machines.
When: April 26, 9.30am-1pm. Age 18+. Cost $20 membership. Bookings required.
Bookings phone 53296555.