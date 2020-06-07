Cooroy Library’s 10 happy returns as it celebrates by the book

WHAT else can you say about Noosa’s landmark library celebrating its 10th birthday but “many happy returns”.

And to borrow a line from many a birthday celebration hip hooray for the hippest of building whichin 2016 was named among the top six world’s coolest libraries.

The property and urban development industry news website TheUrbanDeveloper.com bestowed the honour along with Austria’s Vienna University of Economics Library, Singapore’s Bishan Public Library, Poland’s Warsaw University Library, Scotland’s University of Aberdeen.

At the time Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the accolade showed than Noosa “can deliver world-class building design as well as cutting edge library services”.

The Brewster Hjorth Architects-designed library includes a grassed roof that serves as an outdoor amphitheatre, a technology centre, digital training rooms, community rooms, community lounge, reading areas and a cafe, which provides workplace training opportunities for local young people.

Cooroy Library is a major local asset and an aesthetic gem.

The building is cut into the ground, with the grass covered rooftop significantly reducing energy consumption by providing natural insulation.

In 2013 the library won the Gabriel Poole Award for Building of the Year at the 2013 Sunshine Coast Regional Architecture Awards and was consided by Cr Wellington to be “an important element in the fabric of the local community”

The building connects the main street with the community parklands, the historical Mill site, and also the cultural arts precinct of the Butter Factory.

And inside the striking building is a hub of innovation with its Makerspace hosting new and emerging technology such as 3D Printers, a virtual reality system, photographic and audiovisual digitising equipment and a range of different robotics technology.

Local fan Nadezda Boyar said on social media over the weekend that it was: “A great community showcase.”