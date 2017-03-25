28°
Cooroy Lifeline Denim Sale to raise funds for crisis line

amacpherson
25th Mar 2017
The Cooroy Denim Sale is back, raising funds for Lifeline.

THE annual Cooroy Lifeline Denim Sale is back and it's bursting at the seams with top-quality designer denim on offer at scandalously low prices.

The Cooroy CWA Hall will have stacks upon stacks of jeans, jackets and more in children's, adults' and plus sizes.

The sale boasts labels from RM Williams, Lee, Thomas Cook, Levis and Ralph Lauren, with jeans and goods starting from as little as $2.

Driza-Bone apparel, leather jackets, jodhpurs, Akubras, leather bags, belts and boots will also be up for sale.

But the bargains don't stop at clothing.

In the sale's 'culture corner', Australian paintings, bric-a-brac, indigenous artefacts and Australian books will be displayed and ready for new homes.

Special guest, Noosa artist Michelle MacLennan will present some of her original work and have signed reproductions for purchase.

There will also be a range of vintage Australian linen, tea towels, manchester and retro homewares available.

Sunshine Coast Lifeline spokeswoman Melissa Keary said volunteers had been working hard to make sure this year's denim sale would be a success.

"Deborah Daybell and the wonderful volunteers from Lifeline Cooroy have been slaving away all year to make sure that only the best quality items will be available to the public,” she said.

"By donating your good quality unwanted items to Lifeline they are able to raise vital funds for the 24hr Crisis Support Line.”

DENIM SALE

WHEN: March 30, 31 and April 1 from 8.30am

WHERE: Cooroy CWA Hall, 19 Maple St, Cooroy.

Topics:  cooroy crisis support fundraise jeans lifeline lifeline cooroy denim sale support

