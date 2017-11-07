Cooroy likes Nicklin over Noosa: CARA

COOROY is a three-way town when it comes to state elections.

But this time, it's different - yet the same.

In the past, the townsfolk have had to work out whether they voted in the seat of Noosa, Nicklin or Gympie.

Under the redistribution, Gympie is no longer a major factor, as the new boundary largely follows the Noosa shire/Gympie council line.

But then there's the new seat of Ninderry, joining Nicklin and Noosa to vie for voters in Cooroy and surrounds.

The northern Ninderry doesn't encroach too much, as the electorate boundary crosses Eumundi Range Road/Nandroya Road at Martins Road, so south of Martins Road you are in Ninderry, and northwards you are in Nicklin.

Further north, the Nicklin boundary skirts the south side of Tuchekoi National Park, capturing Cooran, then continuing to the Noosa shire boundary.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said Cooroy residents were used to being electorally split - and things were better now Nicklin has pushed north and Gympie had exited west.

"Most people here are happy to be in Nicklin; it's more of a rural seat,” Mr Ritchie said.

"If the Noosa boundary had come further west I don't think people would have been happy.

"De-amalgamation (of the councils), though well-supported, was not as supported here.”

Mr Ritchie said a 'Meet the Candidates' event for Nicklin candidates was being organised for 6pm on November 20 at Cooroy Sports Hub in Opal Street.

Alan Lander