Cooroy man airlifted after cow attack

A MAN aged in his 50s is in hospital after being kicked by a cow at a property near Cooroy this morning.

The man was treated for head, neck and shoulder injuries, before being flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

He is reportedly in a stable condition.

So far this year, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter has attended to 44 patients around Queensland with animal-related injuries involving cows, bulls, horses, sharks and snakes.