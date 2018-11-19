Cooroy man shocked by festive lights death trap

A HOUSE fire, severe electric shock or worse could have easily occurred as a result of some of the most dangerous online-purchased Christmas lights Energex crews have seen.

Crews were called to a Cooroy home where newly purchased Christmas lights with exposed and potentially deadly 240 volt wires nearly killed the owner.

Energex's Chris Rose said the lights, bought online, arrived in a faulty state and could have easily created a more serious safety risk if gone undetected.

"Please remember that the serious safety risks faulty or low-quality lights can pose far outweigh the savings,” Mr Rose said.

"Energex crews go to more than 1000 electrical shock call-outs a year and these Christmas lights had one of the most dangerous faults they'd ever seen.

"This is why we always urge people to only purchase electrical Christmas decorations from reputable retailers, and ensure they comply with Australian safety standards.”

Mr Rose also said all existing lights should be checked before they are installed.

"For most of the year Christmas lights and powered decorations are stored unnoticed in cupboards and sheds where they can easily be damaged or chewed on by pests,” he said.

"So before any lights or decorations are plugged in they should be checked for faults such as exposed wires and broken bulbs.

"By taking the time to check for faults and by only buying those complying with Australian safety standards we can give everyone the opportunity to have a safe Christmas.”