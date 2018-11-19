Menu
Login
A Cooroy resident received a shock from new Christmas lights bought online.
A Cooroy resident received a shock from new Christmas lights bought online.
News

Cooroy man shocked by festive lights death trap

19th Nov 2018 10:00 AM

A HOUSE fire, severe electric shock or worse could have easily occurred as a result of some of the most dangerous online-purchased Christmas lights Energex crews have seen.

Crews were called to a Cooroy home where newly purchased Christmas lights with exposed and potentially deadly 240 volt wires nearly killed the owner.

Energex's Chris Rose said the lights, bought online, arrived in a faulty state and could have easily created a more serious safety risk if gone undetected.

"Please remember that the serious safety risks faulty or low-quality lights can pose far outweigh the savings,” Mr Rose said.

"Energex crews go to more than 1000 electrical shock call-outs a year and these Christmas lights had one of the most dangerous faults they'd ever seen.

"This is why we always urge people to only purchase electrical Christmas decorations from reputable retailers, and ensure they comply with Australian safety standards.”

Mr Rose also said all existing lights should be checked before they are installed.

"For most of the year Christmas lights and powered decorations are stored unnoticed in cupboards and sheds where they can easily be damaged or chewed on by pests,” he said.

"So before any lights or decorations are plugged in they should be checked for faults such as exposed wires and broken bulbs.

"By taking the time to check for faults and by only buying those complying with Australian safety standards we can give everyone the opportunity to have a safe Christmas.”

cheap christmas lights cooroy energex online buying
Noosa News

Top Stories

    New Cooroy development plan lodged

    New Cooroy development plan lodged

    News Shops, accommodation for old motel site

    Carol into the Christmas spirit

    Carol into the Christmas spirit

    News Doonan will hold their annual Community Christmas Carols December 2

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News Looking for what to do this week? Here are a few ideas

    Q and A with Janet Kake

    Q and A with Janet Kake

    News Janet's the new president

    Local Partners