Cooroy members urged to lobby Noosa council

The proposed layout and site for the Cooroy Golf Club redevelopment.

Cooroy members have been urged to lobby Noosa councillors to support a proposal to build a high-quality retirement resort adjacent to their hinterland golf course.

Councillors will decide the fate of the proposal on Thursday (March 18), and it is known that council engineers have recommended the application by GemLife be refused.

In a message to members at the weekend, club officials pointed out that the proposal offered numerous benefits to the club.

They included a membership boost of 246 over the next 10 years, a new custom-built club house, complete with restaurant and function room, a new 100-space car park, 40-space golf cart storage shed, and a new safer entry to the course.

“It is make or break at this point and community feedback is crucial,” members were told.

Cooroy’s management committee said Noosa Council held the future viability of the club in its hands.

GemLife‘s proposal for a $130m 246-home retirement village would create 740 direct and indirect jobs.

The proposal gained 396 submissions with 348 in support, mainly from golf club and the Noosa World Surf Reserve members.

