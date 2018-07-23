Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival coming up
HAVE some fun - and get some exercise, too - at the upcoming Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival.
Cooroy Rotary's annual event is taking place on Sunday, August 19, and everyone's invited.
Activities include climbing the mountain, a rainforest walk, entertainment, children's activities, observation trail and food stalls - and helicopter rides are available at $55 a person.
Climbing Cooroy Mountain requires a moderate level of fitness and takes about two hours return, when done at a leisurely pace with rest stops.
This charity event is organised by the Rotary Club of Cooroy, with net proceeds being donated to disability support group Sunshine Butterflies.
details
What: Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival 2018
When: Sunday, August 19, 6.30am-3pm
Where: 314 Cooroy Mountain Rd, Cooroy
Price: Climb is $10 per adult, children under 12 free