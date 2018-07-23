Menu
The view from the top of Cooroy Mountain
News

Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival coming up

23rd Jul 2018 1:55 PM

HAVE some fun - and get some exercise, too - at the upcoming Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival.

Cooroy Rotary's annual event is taking place on Sunday, August 19, and everyone's invited.

Activities include climbing the mountain, a rainforest walk, entertainment, children's activities, observation trail and food stalls - and helicopter rides are available at $55 a person.

Climbing Cooroy Mountain requires a moderate level of fitness and takes about two hours return, when done at a leisurely pace with rest stops.

This charity event is organised by the Rotary Club of Cooroy, with net proceeds being donated to disability support group Sunshine Butterflies.

details

What: Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival 2018

When: Sunday, August 19, 6.30am-3pm

Where: 314 Cooroy Mountain Rd, Cooroy

Price: Climb is $10 per adult, children under 12 free

Noosa News

