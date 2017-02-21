Cooroy-Noosa Rd drivers forced to slow down

SLOW DOWN: Cooroy-Noosa Rd will have its speed limit reduced from 100kmh to 90kmh.

KAREN Porter is fed up with putting her life at risk every time she turns off Cooroy-Noosa Rd on her way home.

She lives on Dath Henderson Dr and most days has to negotiate a right turn through oncoming traffic racing past at 100kmh.

"(I'm) often given a heart attack at people screaming up behind me when I'm stopped in the middle of the road waiting to turn,” MsPorter said.

"If you're coming from Cooroy and have to turn right into Dath Henderson, it can be very nerve-wracking.

"Turning out of Dath Henderson either left or right is scary.”

Ms Porter said a small passing lane on the left was supposed to help traffic overtake cars turning right, however people often stopped in it.

She said cars blocking the overtaking lane had caused a number of frightening near-misses.

"People often pull their vehicles over there to answer a call or something, so anyone coming behind you either can't use that passing lane or has to slow quickly to negotiate around the parked car,” she said.

"This has happened to me a number of times.”

The Department of Transport and Main Roads announced last week a 5.5km section of Cooroy-Noosa Rd near Lake Macdonald will have its speed limit reduced from 100kmh to 90kmh.

While this came as a relief for Ms Porter, she believes the speed should be lowered further.

"The reduction will help, so I am grateful for that,” she said.

"I honestly think it should be 80kmh as there are so many driveways and small roads off it.

"When they're approaching from both directions at 100km, you want to be sure you have time to pull out.”

A Department of Transport and Main Roads representative said the speed was reduced in response to concerns for vehicles turning into driveways.

"The decision to reduce the speed limit was based on increased traffic volume, road alignment and lane width, and the frequency and standard of intersections and driveways along the 100kmh stretch,” the representative said.

"A speed limit reduction to 90kmh will have benefits to road safety and improve motorist ability to react when other motorists are turning into driveways or intersections.”

Last year, Elm St between Cooroy and Pomona was reduced from 100km to 90kmh after a similar process of community feedback.

"The previous review on Elm St in Cooroy also followed community feedback,” the TMR said.

"The same detailed assessment was undertaken and presented to the Noosa Speed Management Committee (which included representatives from Noosa Council, Police and TMR) before the decision to reduce the speed was made.”

The TMR representative said the department would continue to revise speed limits in Noosa where suitable.

"Speed limit reviews are technical assessments that consider many factors, including crash history, traffic volumes and prevailing speeds, road function, environment and characteristics,” the representative said.

"While there are currently no planned speed limit reviews on state-controlled roads in the Noosa Council area, we will continue to undertake reviews as appropriate.”

TMR's north coast district director Doug Wass said the speed limit reduction at Cooroy-Noosa Rd formed part of the department's ongoing commitment to improving safety on Queensland roads.

"The reduction will help to improve road safety on the Cooroy-Noosa Road at this location,” he said.

The new speed signs will be installed by late April.