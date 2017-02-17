Cooroy-Noosa Rd speed reduced

THE 100kmh section of Cooroy-Noosa Rd at Lake MacDonald will be reduced to improve safety for motorists and locals.

The 5.5km section of the 100kmh speed zone just east of McPauls Rd adjoining the 80kmh section before the Sunrise Rd intersection will be reduced to 90kmh following community feedback.

Department of Transport and Main Roads North Coast district director Doug Wass said the lower speed better suited the location and surroundings.

"A speed limit review (was undertaken) on this section late last year, in response to community feedback," Mr Wass said.

"Our assessment determined that the roadside environment and nearby land use meant 90kmh was a more appropriate speed limit for this section of road.

"This recommendation was then endorsed by the local speed management committee, which included representatives from Queensland Police, Noosa Council and Transport and Main Roads."

New signs will be installed by late April.