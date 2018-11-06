Cooroy Noosa Road accident causes tailbacks

Two of the three cars involved in the Cooroy Noosa Road accident

Two of the three cars involved in the Cooroy Noosa Road accident Alan Lander

A THREE-car accident on Cooroy Noosa Road this afternoon caused tailbacks on both east and west directions.

The accident occurred about 4.40pm, where all three cars ended up on the northern road verge, two with extensive damage.

There were no fatatlities, although a number of persons were taken away by ambulance.

At about 5pm, one person, a young male, was being tended by paramedics on the road verge, and had a neck brace applied.

A QFS spokesman said details were still sketchy, but it appeared as though one car had crossed lanes, causing the other two cars to collide.

More information to come.