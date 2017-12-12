Cooroy outdoes itself with whiz-bang Christmas party

CHRISTMAS in Cooroy was another huge success, with thousands of people jumping into the cornucopia of Christmas activities, despite a little rain.

Friday night kicked off with the official turning on of the beautiful Studio Steel Christmas tree.

Year 6 Cooroy State School student Anjali, who had a stroke earlier in the year, had set herself a goal to be able to walk to do the official duty of turning on tree.

The crowd were touched by her tenacity and cheered her on as she made the walk to the tree.

Lane Hoffman and Alex Blake were the winners of the Great Santa Race, with about 30 competitors donned in Santa suits racing up the main street of Cooroy.

Spectators lined the street for the street parade and the floats were top quality again.

More than 30 businesses and community groups participated and the Stories, Books & Authors theme was a big hit with young and old alike.