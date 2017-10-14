Cooroy Pink October hits 6 years

ROSY OUTLOOK: Cooroy Outdoor Power Equipment staff who took part in last year's Pink Precinct Fun Trail.

ROSY OUTLOOK: Cooroy Outdoor Power Equipment staff who took part in last year's Pink Precinct Fun Trail. contributed

COOROY'S annual Pink October event will be held again on Thursday, October 19 - marking six years of the community stepping out in their best pink outfits to have fun and raise funds and awareness for breast cancer treatment.

Organiser Carol Christensen said she was proud to have been involved in the event over the years, raising awareness and funds for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"The Pink Precinct Fun Trail is a fun way to encourage the community to get out and active and meet local businesses and residents while supporting the National Breast Cancer Foundation,” Ms Christensen said.

"The work of NBCF is fully funded by the Australian public, so all funds raised by our local community are important to help reduce this cancer - the most common cancer affecting women.

"Many people in our community - both men and women - have been affected by breast cancer and this annual event is a way to recognise and celebrate their journey and support them and their families.”

Ms Christensen said all ages and fitness levels were welcome with the only requirements being a sense of fun, a pink outfit and an early start (6.30am for a 7am start).

The Fun Trail starts at 7am from the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre, finishing at the same location for prizes and speeches at 8am.

Dogs are welcome and will also be awarded prizes for best dressed.

Entry to the fun trail is a gold coin donation - the cost of a "Pink Passport” - with great prizes awarded for the best outfit and first across the line.

Prizes include Fitbits for the male and female winner, donated by Cooroy Future Group and Fiona Winter Realty, and a longboard scooter for the under-18s.

All entrants need a Pink Passport - either bought on the day from 6.30am, or in advance from participating local businesses or Cooroy Library - to collect stamps from the marked locations on the trail.

First over the line with all stamps wins a prize.

The Pink Precinct Fun Trail started in 2011 in response to a call from the Cooroy community to support this worthy cause.

The initial event was organised by the Cooroy Library staff, the Friends of Mill Place, and community members.

Local volunteers and business owners who take part each year have ensured its ongoing success.