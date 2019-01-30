Menu
Login
TMR's preferred option for Elm/Diamond intersection.
TMR's preferred option for Elm/Diamond intersection. Department of Transport and Main
News

Cooroy planning future's big stakes

by Alan Lander
30th Jan 2019 8:15 AM

THE outcome of a "town hall” meeting in Cooroy next Tuesday could impact all planning for the Noosa hinterland settlement decades into the future.

Cooroy is the largest service town in the Noosa Shire hinterland, and is earmarked for the bulk of future population growth, given the coastal side of the shire is pretty well fully developed.

The public meeting next Tuesday, starting at 6pm in Cooroy Memorial Hall and jointly hosted by Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and Cooroy Area Residents Association, will discuss what to do about two major, at-times congested, intersections: the junction of Myall and Elm Streets at the bridge over the railway line; and the intersection of Elm St with Diamond St.

The state Department Transport and Main Roads has already prepared its preferred options to erect traffic lights at both intersections, on the basis such solutions are the cheapest and the quickest to install.

But arguably at least half the town's residents have reservations about such outcomes, and would prefer to see roundabouts installed instead.

Other options circulating include reducing traffic in the town by fast-tracking a proposed bypass, which TMR has scheduled for a very long time away.

Many residents see a solution through replacing the bridge across the railway, along with other options, such as doing nothing at all.

TMR's preferred option for Myall/Elm intersection.
TMR's preferred option for Myall/Elm intersection. Department of Transport and Main

"Nicklin MP Marty Hunt, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton and Mayor Tony Wellington will attend the meeting,” CARA president Rod Ritchie said.

"They will talk about the feedback they have received to date - and they will also outline the political realities of state government road updates, along with traffic volumes at the intersections, cost differentials between lights and roundabouts, as well as the short and longer term solutions.

Mr Ritchie said both intersections would be discussed individually, and different outcomes were possible.

However Mr Wellington has warned that because each intersection affected the other, they should be dealt with together.

"Written questions should be submitted on the night, but there will be time for questions from the floor afterward,” Mr Ritchie said.

"Ballot papers will be available. Results will be conveyed to TMR and Noosa Council.”

Even the "quicker” traffic lights option is at least four years away, and commercial/residential developments are occurring near the intersections which could impact on traffic and access, such as one recently put forward to council, on Diamond St, only metres from the Elm/Diamond junction.

TOP VIEW: Location of proposed Diamond St commercial/residential DA.
TOP VIEW: Location of proposed Diamond St commercial/residential DA. Alan Lander
cooroy noosa council noosa shire roundabouts town planning traffic lights transport and main roads
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Local landscapes meet Italian cuisine

    Local landscapes meet Italian cuisine

    News A local artist has teamed up with a popular Sunshine Beach restaurant to display her Noosa inspired abstract paintings

    Iconic Noosa surf shop closes

    Iconic Noosa surf shop closes

    News End of an era for Golden Breed after landlord battle

    Students return for first day of school

    Students return for first day of school

    News Classes resume today for school students across the Noosa region

    Surf campaign aimed at men

    Surf campaign aimed at men

    News Horror drowning statistics prompt new beach safety campaign