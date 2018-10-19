Menu
BIG BUCKS: Cooroy Rotary Club contributed $11,675.20 to the Rotary Drought Assistance.
News

Cooroy plays its part for farmers

by Caitlin Zerafa
19th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

OVER recent months, the Rotary Club of Cooroy have been working hard to raise as much money as possible to send to drought-stricken farmers and have donated $11,675.50 to Rotary Drought Assistance.

The money was raised from the Helicopter Ball Drop at the recent Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival.

Club president Warren O'Neill said the support from everyone who has contributed will be very well-received.

"The project is run entirely by volunteers and every cent of the donated funds will go direct to those in need, and be spent locally for the ongoing benefits of the community in these difficult times,” Mr O'Neill said.

"To date, 800 $250 debit cards have been distributed to enable farmers to spend the money locally to maintain the local commercial infrastructure of these remote communities.”

The cheque also included donations from a sausage sizzle outside Cooroy IGA, a donation from the residents of Palm Lake Resort and almost $2500 from the Pomona Pub.

Noosa News

