Cooroy-Pomona's new RSL president

A COOROY butcher bird did a fairly good rendition of the Last Post during the minute's silence at the 300strong Anzac Day march ceremony on Wednesday, perhaps having heard some practice of it earlier, or in years gone by.

Maybe it had chosen to serenade the new - and first female - president of Cooroy Pomona RSL Sub-Branch Patricia Geelan to her new role, and who hosted Wednesday's event.

"I moved to Cooroy a couple of years ago,” the former Snowy Mountains resident said.

"After seven years serving in the Solomon Islands and East Timor, I worked with the welfare team.

"I was nominated and accepted as the new president here. I had a great team working with me.”

Marchers at Cooroy's Anzac Day event. Alan Lander

New sub-branch vice-president Peter Watts said she fully deserved the role and had full branch support.

"I am proud to be serving with Trish; it was time for the old committee to stand down,” Mr Watts said.

Ms Geelan said she wanted to put effort into "getting younger veterans involved” in RSL matters.

She said in relation to the controversy surrounding some younger women wearing medals on the left side of their clothing - she had only once had someone query her right to do so, after she explained she had earned them herself in service.

"It happened in the first year I marched; someone asked if I was wearing my father's medals,” Ms Geelan said.

Laying the wreaths at Cooroy's Anzac Day Alan Lander

Meanwhile, earlier in Eumundi some 300 gathered for their annual Memorial Avenue march, with attendees treated to a varied program, including a spell from Noosa trio the Doo Wop Dolls.

Eumundi Anzac Day 2018 march. Alan Lander