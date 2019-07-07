Cooroy Rotary celebrates 26 years

WELCOME: President Warren O'Neill (centre) greets new Rotary members Glenis Lewis, John Lewis, Gerard Van Der Horst and Brad Hill.

ROTARY Club of Cooroy celebrated its 26th Presidential Dinner at the Cooroy RSL on June 24.

Special guests included Nicklin MP Marty Hunt and his wife Kelly, and Noosa deputy mayor Frank Wilkie.

"This has been a very busy and rewarding year and with the generous support almost $40,000 was raised for good causes to include Sunshine Butterflies and the Queensland Drought Appeal,” president Warren O'Neill said.

The event recognised some special contributions made by residents and club members.

Sergeant Mal Scott received the Reg Bryant Award for his diligence keeping Cooroy safe and Wendy Holloway received a community service award for her work with many organisations assisting those less fortunate.

Past president of the club, Chris Durie, received the Col Stephens Award for Outstanding Club Service.