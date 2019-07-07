Menu
Login
WELCOME: President Warren O'Neill (centre) greets new Rotary members Glenis Lewis, John Lewis, Gerard Van Der Horst and Brad Hill.
WELCOME: President Warren O'Neill (centre) greets new Rotary members Glenis Lewis, John Lewis, Gerard Van Der Horst and Brad Hill. contributed
News

Cooroy Rotary celebrates 26 years

7th Jul 2019 6:00 AM

ROTARY Club of Cooroy celebrated its 26th Presidential Dinner at the Cooroy RSL on June 24.

Special guests included Nicklin MP Marty Hunt and his wife Kelly, and Noosa deputy mayor Frank Wilkie.

"This has been a very busy and rewarding year and with the generous support almost $40,000 was raised for good causes to include Sunshine Butterflies and the Queensland Drought Appeal,” president Warren O'Neill said.

The event recognised some special contributions made by residents and club members.

Sergeant Mal Scott received the Reg Bryant Award for his diligence keeping Cooroy safe and Wendy Holloway received a community service award for her work with many organisations assisting those less fortunate.

Past president of the club, Chris Durie, received the Col Stephens Award for Outstanding Club Service.

26 years cooroy rotary nicklin mp marty hunt noosa noosa deputy mayor frank wilkie presidential dinner rotary
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Shakespeare classic on Live Cinema

    Shakespeare classic on Live Cinema

    News Romeo and Juliet screened live from Royal Opera House

    Slow-cooked is on the menu this winter

    Slow-cooked is on the menu this winter

    News Popular Noosa restaurant adds new winter inspired dishes

    Mind images at Pomona Gallery

    Mind images at Pomona Gallery

    News New exhibition at Pomona

    A chance to sharpens her cooking skills

    A chance to sharpens her cooking skills

    News One of Noosa's best chefs host young passionate cook