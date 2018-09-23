Cooroy RSL raises $5000 for drought
COOROY looks after farmers when they're having a rough time.
That was amply proved by the support given by locals as close to $5000 was delivered to Drought Angels, following a special Country Night laid on by Cooroy RSL.
"It was a great night,” acting manager Helen Hollingworth said.
"We sold more than 200 meals and others just came in for the event,” she said.
"The club was amazing; the staff decked it out with cow-print balloons - it was really nice.”
Ms Hollingworth said combined donations and raflles totalled about $2900.
"And we had the Farmers' Feast on the menu - steak and prawns - where $2 from each went to the cause. We sold 72.
"That's pretty good for one night, and we're just a small club.”
Ms Hollingworth said the takings combined with $1000 from the club, $500 from the sub-branch and the on-bar donation tin yielding a further $1100 or so, the result was pretty good.