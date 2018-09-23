Cooroy RSL raises $5000 for drought

Cooroy RSL acting manager Helen Hollingworth, centre, surrounded by two un-named winners of Best Costume at the drought fundraiser

COOROY looks after farmers when they're having a rough time.

That was amply proved by the support given by locals as close to $5000 was delivered to Drought Angels, following a special Country Night laid on by Cooroy RSL.

"It was a great night,” acting manager Helen Hollingworth said.

"We sold more than 200 meals and others just came in for the event,” she said.

"The club was amazing; the staff decked it out with cow-print balloons - it was really nice.”

Ms Hollingworth said combined donations and raflles totalled about $2900.

"And we had the Farmers' Feast on the menu - steak and prawns - where $2 from each went to the cause. We sold 72.

"That's pretty good for one night, and we're just a small club.”

Ms Hollingworth said the takings combined with $1000 from the club, $500 from the sub-branch and the on-bar donation tin yielding a further $1100 or so, the result was pretty good.