A monstrous and devastating fire ripped through Peregian Springs, Peregian Breeze and Peregian Beach.
Cooroy RSL sparks some fire relief

22nd Feb 2020 2:00 PM

COOROY RSL is hosting a bushfire relief fundraiser on Saturday, February 29 from 6pm and encouraging everyone to get behind it and support it.

There is no charge to attend, but you are encouraged to purchase raffle tickets as there will be plenty of prizes up for grabs. You can also make a cash donation to the cause.

There are three amazing local women behind the scenes organising the fundraiser, Helen Hollingworth, Kerry Martin and Esther Rijkenberg and they are all eager to help out wildlife, so all the funds raised will go back to local animal rescue organisations.

As well as supporting a good cause, there will also be some great entertainment with the Four Corners Quartet playing at the start of the evening, followed by a fantastic duo, The Free and finishing the evening with The Renditions.

There have been quite a few local businesses have also got behind the fundraiser with donations for raffle prizes.

Make sure you book at table and the courtesy bus at Cooroy RSL on 5447 6131.

