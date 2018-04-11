Cooroy saying no red lights thanks

COOROY residents are two-to-one in favour of roundabouts rather than traffic lights at two dangerous intersections in town, according to a Facebook poll.

The polls are still open for locals to vote on whether they would accept traffic lights at one or two state-road dangerous intersections.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie posted the polls to help inform Noosa Council and Nicklin state MP Marty Hunt on how to overcome congestion at Myall and Elm Sts and Elm and Diamond Sts.

Mr Ritchie, like most residents, prefers roundabouts, however he is also cognisant of the pressures on achieving outcomes in a short time-frame and has concerns about roundabout-unfriendly pedestrian access across Elm Street.

"The lights would look terrible, but a roundabout would kill business at the shopping centre on the corner of Elm and Diamond streets,” he said.

While poll results will be informal, residents can vote at the Cooroy Community Notice Board on Facebook.