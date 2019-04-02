Cooroy saying no to lights

THE Department of Transport and Main Roads has conceded most people in Cooroy and surrounds don't want traffic lights at two intersections.

Findings from a community consultation in relation to at-times congested intersections at Diamond and Elm streets, and Myall and Elm streets have been put into a briefing and were supplied to Member for Nicklin Marty Hunt, in whose state seat the bulk of Cooroy is located.

Mr Hunt has previously said he would abide by any community majority decision on the intersections issue on whether to install traffic lights, roundabouts, or leave them as they are.

He had now been provided with a full briefing, he said.

"TMR has advised that the results of the consultation demonstrate that the majority of people who participated in the consultation process are against traffic lights as the solution to the safety issues at these intersections,” Mr Hunt said.

"It is clear that the community is divided on what will be the best treatments for these intersections.

"TMR advise they believe that traffic lights are the best solution for both intersections, but also the only real option for consideration in the short to medium term budgets.

"As I have said before, I am here to represent the community's wishes.

"One thing the community agrees is that safety at these intersections must be improved as soon as possible.

"I am meeting with TMR and [Noosa Shire mayor] Tony Wellington to discuss where to from here and will continue to keep the community informed,” Mr Hunt said.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said he would be seeking to have any decision to install traffic lights put on hold while more suitable solutions, supported by residents, are sought.

CARA has created a traffic sub-committee which includes him and former Noosa councillor Ray Kelly, and is seeking joint support from the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce to establish a way forward from here.

"We want a TMR decision on the two intersections postponed until we have traffic count data from recent road [traffic recording] strips, [and] traffic projections on Myall, Elm and Diamond streets for 2020,” Mr Rtichie said.

Mr Ritchie said he also wanted a copy of the recent report on the safety of the current rail bridge, plans including a location and timeframe for the proposed new town by-pass, an economic study on effects on business [as a result of various solutions], and a town business survey.

Mr Ritchie said now TMR knows the majority of residents want roundabouts "the game has changed”.

He said he hoped the two bodies would work with Mr Hunt and Mayor Wellington, "who understands roundabouts as the Noosa solution”, and if lights are installed "the proper fix of a new rail crossing will be as far off as ever”.

Mr Ritchie suggested some interim moves could include reducing speed limits within town boundaries to 50km/h; reducing limits to 40km/h between the two intersections, and stretching it to Kauri St; and addressing "rat run” traffic, especially for heavy and articulated vehicles.

"It is the safety and ease of moving in and across town by vehicle, foot and cycle that needs to be of highest priority,” Mr Ritchie said.

"Congestion for a short term in a single day creates frustration but this is minor compared to injury or loss of life.”