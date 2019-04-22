Cooroy set to turn out early to honour fallen for Anzac Day

COOROY will rise early this Thursday to honour the Anzac Day spirit at the Diamond St cenotaph.

The always moving and well-attended dawn service starts at 4.55am with the laying of the wreaths and the haunting Last Post as the township remembers its fallen.

According to the Australian Parliament Library, 4.30 am was "about the time men of the ANZAC approached the Gallipoli beach”.

"However, the origin is the traditional 'stand-to', in which troops would be woken so that by the first rays of dawn they were in position and alert, in case of an enemy attack in the eerie half-light.”

The first official Dawn Service was held at Sydney's Cenotaph during 1928.

The Cooroy commemoration on Thursday will be followed by the traditional Gunfire Breakfast.

The APL said this evolved from the morning cups of tea served to troops before early morning parades and over the years has comprised of "coffee and rum” or "stew, sausage and bread” or bacon and eggs.

Local servicemen and women will form up at 10am at the Butter Factory for the 10.30am march with a 11.15am Anzac service outside the Cooroy Memorial Hall built by the townsfolk to honour the World War I Diggers and opened in 1926. This will be followed by lunch at noon.