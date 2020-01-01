Cooroy stretch among changes for QLD roads in 2020

WORK on a stretch of the Bruce Hwy between Cooroy and Curra is set to be one of the changes locals can expect on the roads in the New Year.

As Queenslanders prepared to ring in 2020, the State’s peak motoring body revealed a raft of new changes that would come into effect in the new year.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said the cost of taking a bus, train or ferry in Queensland would rise from January 6, with adult and concession fares to increase by 1.9 per cent.

“Commuters will notice fares increase between 6 cents and 12 cents a trip on most adult Go Cards. While this increase is in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate, it’s still disappointing as commuters already tell us they’re frustrated by the cost of public transport,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Motorists who use the AirportlinkM7 toll road will also be hit with a CPI increase, taking the costs up to $5.66 for a car travelling between Bowen Hills and Kedron.”

Ms Ritchie said drivers caught using their mobile phones while behind the wheel would also be slapped with a $1000 fine and four demerit points from 1 February.

“Along with the fine increasing, new mobile phone detection cameras will also be rolled out across the State, increasing the chances of being caught red handed,” she said.

“We’ve had to welcome this harsher penalty as a last resort as many drivers still aren’t getting the message, but by setting your phone, then leaving it alone, you could save yourself a hefty fine, or better yet, a life.”

Ms Ritchie said the Club looked forward to work starting on several major infrastructure projects across the State, and work coming to an end on others.

“We’ll see construction progress on a number of major projects like Brisbane Metro, Cross River Rail and Coomera Connector, which is good news for Queenslanders, as we know these projects are the keys to unlocking bottlenecks.

“We are also keen to see work begin on the Bruce Highway Stage 1 upgrade from Pine Rivers to Caloundra and Cooroy to Curra Section D between Woondum and Curra to begin mid-year which will provide vital safety improvements along the deadly stretches.”