Cooroy supports tragic loss to the police community

OUTSTANDING SUPPORT: Cooroy Police officer-in-charge Mal Scott, centre, Mayor Tony Wellington with guests at the Brett Forte Fundraiser evening.

COOROY Hotel owner Alan Griffiths said the community support for the Brett Forte fundraiser held on Saturday night was outstanding.

"We got a very strong response from the community,” Mr Griffiths said.

"We had a huge response for prizes, for people sponsoring through various auctions. The community response has been just amazing, but I knew there would be a great response.”

More than 100 people attended the cocktail evening held at the Cooroy Hotel.

One hundred per cent of the $50 ticket price went to the family of fallen police officer Senior Constable Forte, who was tragically killed on duty on May 29.

About $5,000 will be going directly to Snr Const Forte's family, raised from ticket sales alone.

Senior Constable Brett Forte (centre).

Mr Griffiths said the room was full with guests enjoying dinner and taking part in fundraising activities.

"A local artist provided a artwork to display, with 30% of the price to go to Brett Forte's family,” he said.

"We had plenty of raffle prizes. We got three separate lots of hotel and resort accommodation, two jewellery stores have provided jewellery.

"Original artworks by recognised artists, wines and spirit vouchers, prizes up for auction.

"We've got a new French chef, he's done interesting street food. There will be a lot of stuff guests may not have tasted before.”

Mr Griffiths said the evening was an opportunity for the public to show it supported the family, even though the tragedy occurred west of Brisbane.

"We're a long way from where Senior Constable Brett Forte was unfortunately killed, but it's just a very nice community response,” he said.

"It gives people a tangible opportunity to express their emotional response, to offer up some practical assistance. (The organisers) Mal Scott and Colleen Rose, have done a great job.”