Menu
Login
A debutante ball from the 1960s in the original Cooroy hall.
A debutante ball from the 1960s in the original Cooroy hall.
News

Cooroy ties on a big one

5th Nov 2018 12:00 PM

NIGHT life in Cooroy is about to improve dramatically at one of the grand old venues for kicking up your heels in the hinterland.

Cooroy is putting on its finery for a grand Black Tie Ball in its newly renovated hall on Saturday, November 17, so get your finery out for a good airing and be ready for a big night.

Party goers will dance the night away to renowned six-piece swing band Swing Central and enjoy a three-course meal from Black Ant Gourmet in Kin Kin.

Organiser Pamela Sweetapple said all funds raised from ticket sales would be used to buy a grand piano for the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

"Since the hall re-opened in April this year, we have had many musical events in the hall,” Ms Sweetapple said.

"The Noosa Orchestra has given two sell-out concerts, and the RSL is about to use it for its Remembrance Day celebrations in November.

"A piano would provide all community groups with the option of live music, and be a real boon for the town.”

Tickets for the ball are $100 each, or $900 for a table of 10, and are available from Countryside Realty and the Cooroy Legal Centre in Emerald St, Cooroy.

Phone 54477637 for more information or to purchase tickets.

black tie ball cooroy hall cooroy news
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Popular performer on his way to The J

    Popular performer on his way to The J

    News Loir will bring his show Between You and Me to Noosa on November 16 for its Queensland premier

    • 5th Nov 2018 2:00 PM
    Start stretching for yoga-filled festival

    Start stretching for yoga-filled festival

    News Inaugural festival to celebrate all things yoga

    Quality and service a given a local menswear store

    Quality and service a given a local menswear store

    News Local men's store boasts exclusive labels

    Five things to do this week

    Five things to do this week

    News What's happening in Noosa this week

    Local Partners