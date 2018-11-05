Cooroy ties on a big one

A debutante ball from the 1960s in the original Cooroy hall.

A debutante ball from the 1960s in the original Cooroy hall.

NIGHT life in Cooroy is about to improve dramatically at one of the grand old venues for kicking up your heels in the hinterland.

Cooroy is putting on its finery for a grand Black Tie Ball in its newly renovated hall on Saturday, November 17, so get your finery out for a good airing and be ready for a big night.

Party goers will dance the night away to renowned six-piece swing band Swing Central and enjoy a three-course meal from Black Ant Gourmet in Kin Kin.

Organiser Pamela Sweetapple said all funds raised from ticket sales would be used to buy a grand piano for the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

"Since the hall re-opened in April this year, we have had many musical events in the hall,” Ms Sweetapple said.

"The Noosa Orchestra has given two sell-out concerts, and the RSL is about to use it for its Remembrance Day celebrations in November.

"A piano would provide all community groups with the option of live music, and be a real boon for the town.”

Tickets for the ball are $100 each, or $900 for a table of 10, and are available from Countryside Realty and the Cooroy Legal Centre in Emerald St, Cooroy.

Phone 54477637 for more information or to purchase tickets.