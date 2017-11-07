Cooroy to Curra funds pledge aims to win votes

The Cooroy to Curra highway in progress.

The Cooroy to Curra highway in progress. Above Photography PTY LTD

THE Labor Palaszczuk Government will fund its share to complete the Cooroy to Curra (Section D).

Its Future-proofing the Bruce policy released yesterday , which includes establishing a new Bruce Highway Trust to oversee investment of $1 billion a year to improve the state's longest transport and economic artery.

Labor candidate for Nicklin Justin Raethel said the final stage of the project would create a Gympie bypass and complete the 61km project.

"Last year both the State and Federal governments committed $50 million towards the design and planning of Section D,” he said.

Labor candidate for Noosa Mark Denham said a re-elected Palaszczuk Government was committing to fund its 20% share of construction costs for the missing link.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Bruce Highway played an essential role in the life of the state and its economy.

"Future-proofing the Bruce will make travel quicker and safer and boost export growth - a record $70.8 billion in the year to September - through more efficient goods' transport from our regional producers to the rest of Australia and the world.

"It's about jobs. More efficient economic activity will support existing jobs and create new ones. Cities, towns and regions the Bruce connects, already support an estimated 600,000 jobs,” she said.