Cooroy to give mayor a well-done grilling

THE Cooroy Chamber of Commerce annual Dinner with the Mayor event has been taking place for more than a decade, and audiences have grilled, boiled, or sometimes just lightly toasted the four mayors who held office during that period.

The event has become a highlight of the Cooroy calendar as it is informative and a great social night.

And the tradition continues this year with Mayor Tony Wellington on Tuesday, August 1, in the Cooroy Hotel, for a 6pm kick-off, in a private dining room.

Cr Wellington will give an update on what's happening around the Noosa region, and particularly around Cooroy and the hinterland.

The ticket price includes a three-course meal, a lucky door prize ticket, and costs $40 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members.

"Dinner with the Mayor is a great tradition that has continued with every mayor,” Cooroy chamber president Danielle Taylor said.

"It is quite a social night and everyone always enjoys themselves, plus it is a great way to hear the latest news about the region.”

Dinner with the Mayor is always popular, so make sure you book early.

To secure your booking online with credit card go to www.trybooking.com/QZXV or via email at bookings@cooroy.com.au.