Cooroy to Noosa reduces to 80km/h

IT WAS inevitable, really.

With more housing growth in hinterland towns like Cooroy, it would mean more people travelling to the coastal side of Noosa Shire where they work.

As a result, the ability for motorists entering Cooroy Noosa Road from feeder roads like Swift Drive, Sivyers and Dath Henderson roads was becoming more dangerous, the drivers having to quickly match the 90 km/h traffic speeds.

So on July 28, the speed limit along the busy road will be reduced from to 80km/h in line with an extensive speed limit review.

The new limit will be introduced following community concerns about safety along the coast-to-hinterland connector.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the new speed limit will create a consistent speed limit for motorists travelling between Cooroy and Tewantin, improving safety for both drivers and locals in the region.

"Residents raised concerns about the existing speed limit in the area, and so we conducted an expert review, which determined the speed limit could be lowered to 80km/h to further improve safety,” Mr Bailey said.

"A number of factors that are considered when speed limit reviews are undertaken are traffic volumes and prevailing speeds, road function, construction standard and roadside development.

"It adds to the Palaszczuk Government's $900 million road safety program for Queensland over the next four years.

"I urge all motorists to observe the new signed speed limit once it is introduced and to always drive to the conditions.”