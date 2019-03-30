Cooroy transports bodies to Other Worlds

LOOK out for the "body snatchers” at Cooroy on April 6-7, because Other Worlds at Apex Park will take every day folk, strip them back, and then transform them with their anatomical artistry.

Welcome to the Australian Body Art Festival - with all its colourful and creative experiences for all ages - offering a unique free weekend of activities.

Amazing full body painting offers a spectacular backdrop to a fun filled two-day packed program of music, dancing, interactive art and street performers.

The Noosa Outback Main Stage has entertainment from the likes of The Moonsets, Baja, Pineapple Crush, Let's Dance Latin and Jamison Kehl.

Gubbi Gubbi Dance will provide cultural entertainment and workshops including Aboriginal style body art, ochre painting and storytelling.

Reverse Garbage are conducting wearable art workshops each day from 10am-3pm providing materials, tools and inspiration.

On Sunday there is also a parade of the amazing wearable art competition with full costumes made from recycled materials.

This festival is run by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce. Visit www. australianbodyart.com.au.