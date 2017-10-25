News

Cooroy turns pink for cancer research

STOKED: Cr Joe Jurisevic was pleased with his prize from the fundraiser.
by Amber Macpherson

THE rain couldn't stop the pink party in Cooroy last week as dozens braved the weather to raise money for breast cancer research.

About 100 people and 10 dogs took part in the Pink Precinct Fun Trail on October 19 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Participants donned their best colourful outfits as they hiked through a walking trail around Cooroy, raising about $1000.

"We had men dressing up as women, that was really funny, and we had a prince charming with three princesses,” organiser Carol Chirstensen said.

"Our numbers were down on last year because of the weather, but we still raised just as much money.

"The weather held off just enough for the walk.”

About 100 people took part in the Pink Precinct Fun Trail for breast cancer research.
Organiser Libby Hoskin said the annual walk is a fun event many participants look forward to.

"The event has been running for six years and has a lot of regular supporters,” she said.

Prizes were awarded for first across the line, best dressed entrants, best dressed dog and random prize draw.

Organisers say the event owes its ongoing success to contributions from local volunteers and business owners.

The National Breast Cancer Foundation says one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

