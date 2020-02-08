Cooroy worth their weight in ‘arts gold’

Some of the CFG volunteers – (L-R) John Manning, Alan Pirie, Saren Dobkins, Zoe Martin, Michael Civarella (at the back), Richard Dock, Alicia Sharples, Amanda Bennetts, Beatrice Prost, Jim Barclay.

BOOKING out the Butter Factory Arts Centre gallery a year in advance has gone a long way to ensuring the Cooroy Future Group will guide the Cooroy assets ­fortune for another three years.

A large part of this success story credit belongs to volunteers such as Beatrice Prost, who is part of the team that installs new exhibitions.

They invest about 3000 hours into the Cooroy facility each year.

Council libraries and galleries manager Tracey King said their contribution had been a major part of the Cooroy Future Group’s successful management of the centre.

Ms Prost said contributing time and skills to the running of BFAC brought its own rewards.

“It is a pleasure to be part of the volunteering team responsible for the hanging of new shows,” she said.

Ms King said the council was pleased to renew CFG’s management for another three years.

“We look forward to seeing the not-for-profit group and its volunteers build on their success,” she said.

In the six months to June 2019, 107 artists exhibited 15 exhibitions at BFAC, drawing 9188 visitors.

CFG president Carol Watkins this week welcomed the council’s decision to give the group another three years.

“Without the support of our amazing staff and fantastic team of volunteers, we wouldn’t have experienced this amazing outcome,” she said.