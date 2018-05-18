Menu
VIRTUAL TREAT: Matt Godden's work imposing sculpture BØN541 v3.0 was created using the Cooroy Library's creative digital hub.
Cooroy's art inspiration on QPAC stage

18th May 2018 6:59 AM

ALREADY the Cooroy Makerspace in the town's library has been able to harness the creative drive of artists to create through virtual reality an amazing large scale sculpture to feature in a QPAC production.

Matt Godden's imposing sculpture BØN541 v3.0 was created using the library's creative digital hub as a set piece for this year's staging of the musical Rent by Matt Ward Entertainment at QPAC. "I used the virtual reality workstation there to actually design this sculpture at life size, which is a hugely empowering for an artist in a regional area, especially if, like me, you're having trouble finding suitable studio space within the disposable income of an artist,” he said.

Matt said this was the third in his BØN541 series which explores the form of bonsai trees, using recycled and salvaged materials.

"I was funded by the Australia Council as part of the ArtStart Program in 2013, and exhibited Australia's first full-length wall-scale single-creator comic book, The Metaning, in 2015,” Matt said.

"I relocated to Noosa a little under three years ago and will be starting a residency in virtual reality art-making at Cooroy Makerspace in June. My practice covers sculpture, photography and graphic novels.”

His piece for Rent is his largest creation an it is suspended using a truss and chain. Rent is Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, that follows a year in the life of a group of friends struggling to make it in New York's East Village as their dreams and heartbreak intertwine in the shadow of HIV.

