Cooroy’s business heart ‘beating a treat’, in running for big award

The street parade at Christmas in Cooroy helps set the chamber apart.

The street parade at Christmas in Cooroy helps set the chamber apart.

AS THE Christmas in Cooroy free community celebration draws closer, the leading force behind this regional attraction and many other town drawcards has been given an early present.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce president Martin Duncan said his civic-minded body has been nominated for the Awards Australia Community Group of the Year.

Cooroy Chamber will be presented with a commendation certificate at the awards ceremony in Brisbane in November, ahead of the December 7 Christmas in Cooroy crowd favourite.

The award recognises groups that make a significant contribution to their community, that share a strong sense of team spirit and play a vital role in enhancing the social, economic, commercial and environmental prosperity of their region.

“It’s a great tribute to receive this nomination, for a small community organisation, we achieve an amazing amount of work for the town each year,” Mr Duncan said.

“We couldn’t do it without the fantastic volunteer executive team, the amazing volunteers who help with events and fundraising, our wonderful sponsors and of course our members who include both businesses and community groups.”

Mr Duncan said the nomination recognises the chamber’s contribution to fostering strong community pride and enduring spirit that the town is renowned for.

Cooroy Chamber manages the Cooroy RV Stopover, hosts Dinner with the Mayor and led the campaign for 30 CCTV cameras in Cooroy that feed back to Cooroy Police Station.

Other events it promotes include the Pink Precinct Fun Trail, and the Australian Body Art Festival, networking nights, community meetings, as well as advocating for the Cooroy region on issues such as traffic, crime, tourism and infrastructure.

Its information services include the Cooroy App, the printed Kurui Guide to Cooroy, the Cooroy website Cooroy Heart of Noosa Country Facebook page and Cooroy Community Happenings Facebook Group.

Those who would like to find out more about this can-do organisation, should log on to cooroy.com.au/contact or email admin@cooroy.com.au