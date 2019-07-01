Cooroy's 'Diamond' chain

BIG PLANS: Developer Ron McCarthy (centre), planning construction of the Elm St site with The Shed Co directors Nigel Roberts (left) and David Field.

NOW that Cooroy developer Ron McCarthy has got the go-ahead for his proposed shop development on the old Cooroy Motel site in the town's Elm Street thoroughfare, he is keen to ensure it emerges in good aesthetic character with its surroundings.

The buildings will be made from tin and wood, reflecting historical values of the region, to be constructed by Cooroy's The Shed Company.

Mr McCarthy's development has also opened up the opportunity for pedestrian access through Diamond Lane, which connects with a new commercial development on Diamond Street, and potentially opens up space linking to the rear of the Belvedere newsagency on the same street.

"We are happy with the approval but we had to make a few modifications [in the design] regarding the laneway, to utilise the back area,” Mr McCarthy said.

He said he wanted to work with adjoining developments "to get the mix right” on tenancies to avoid duplication of services and outlets in the precinct, and was meeting with another developer to discuss this.

"It's important to get the mix right; there's no point in duplicating services with two butchers, two chemists - there are two chemists within 100 metres of each other [in the CBD].”

Mr McCarthy said his thinking was some people would use the shopping precinct as an alternative to driving into the CBD, depending upon what other shops or possible mini-markets proposed for the precinct.

"The newsagency also has a major parking problem so I would not be surprised if they do something there,” he said, adding that the sports/ bowls club was already linked to the laneway.

Meanwhile, Mr McCarthy also said the proposed Hinterland Adventure Playground would utilise the only parkland Cooroy had.

"It's good for the kids, but there's nothing for older people,” he said.

"Cooroy has fewer parks than anywhere else in the shire.”

Noosa News sought comment from Peter Zipf, owner of the proposed Diamond Street development, but he declined at this time.