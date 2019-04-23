Cooroy's Fusion of fresh food is a healthy winner

TASTY TREATS: Romeo from Cooroy IGA shows off some of his fresh fare to Jim from Cooroy Fusion Festival.

SUPPLYING fresh and local food to the local community is Cooroy Supa IGA's specialty - and this year they will once again showcase their produce at the Cooroy Fusion Festival.

The Supa IGA Tastes of the Hinterland marquee will bring local food producers together to present some of their delectable produce. This year, products include tastings from Noosa Meat Centre, Roza's Dips and Spreads, Diego's Wraps and Kenilworth Cheeses.

Cooroy Fusion Festival Chair, Jim Ennis, said the festival was pleased to once again have IGA on board as a platinum sponsor.

"Super IGA is one of Cooroy's larger employers, allowing many of our youth to have their first job, and are a key link between local producers and the community,” Jim said.

"Cooroy Fusion is all about the best that Cooroy and the Noosa hinterland has to offer and a marquee that showcases local food producers is a perfect way to do that.”

Romeo Bordignon, Group Manager of Cooroy Supa IGA & Pomona IGA said the marquee will allow people to taste test a variety of foods that are produced locally and see just what a wonderful food bowl there is on the Sunshine Coast.

"Cooroy Supa IGA have a strong history of supporting the community, including local events like Cooroy Fusion and local products and producers and we look forward to once again bringing this marquee to the Festival - there may even be a few surprise products too,” Romeo said.

This is just one of the great activities at Cooroy Fusion Festival which includes a huge program of entertainment and fun throughout town at Apex Park, Cooroy Library, The Butter Factory Arts Centre, the Noosa District Orchid Society Annual Show at the CWA Hall; the Lifeline Denim Sale is at Cooroy Memorial Hall; and woodworking displays at the Cooroora Woodworkers and Cooroy Camphor Laurel Group in Lower Mill Rd.

This event couldn't be held without the support of volunteers and sponsors including Noosa Council, Cooroy Community Bank Branch of Bendigo Bank and Tourism Noosa.

For more visit www.cooroyfusion

festival.com.au