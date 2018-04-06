Menu
Cooroy's gem set to reopen with music and dance

HALL PLEA: Closed doors at the Cooroy Memorial Hall - and a pleas to save the hall.
HALL PLEA: Closed doors at the Cooroy Memorial Hall - and a pleas to save the hall. Peter Gardiner

THIS will be one of the bigger red letter days for Cooroy as it comes together to celebrate saving a piece of town history that many regard as its social heart.

But for the solidarity of so many residents, the Cooroy Memorial Hall renovation may well have been left in the too hard, too costly basket and the building demolished before the white ants ate it away.

But now the local community groups are polishing their dancing shoes, practising their scales, and gearing up for the long-awaited reopening and ribbon-cutting by Noosa mayor Tony Wellington.

Cooroy Memorial Hall Association spokeswoman Amy Dwyer said the builders are confident everything will be in readiness for the rescheduled opening at 2pm on April 21 despite the ongoing wet weather.

Ms Dwyer said a community concert has been organised to celebrate the re-opening that will have something for everyone.

"We have dancers, singers, a choir and hopefully even a pipe band,” Mrs Dwyer said.

"We want to celebrate our hall's new lease of life with the community who have supported us during the restoration works.”

This time last year the Noosa council agreed to fund a capped $192,000 allocation from the heritage levy funds on a dollar-for- dollar community contribution including in-kind resources.

Ms Dwyer said the CMHA has worked tirelessly for the past 12 months to manage and pay for the extensive renovations for the hall.

"It's clear the hall is very important to the community and we look forward to hearing the familiar sounds of tap dancing echoing from the hall again very soon.”

Go to the website www.cooroyhall.org.au.

