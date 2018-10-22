Cooroy's guided Botanic Gardens walk

WITH the hope of some blue skies after the big spring deluge there is no better time to venture out and about to enjoy one of Noosa's freshest experience.

And with the freshen up of rain the Noosa Botanic Gardens are looking great in time for the spring walk in the gardens this Sunday, October 28.

Anyone can wander around picturesque Lake Macdonald to "smell the roses”, as the saying goes, but a visit to this shire's natural gem is enhanced under the expert guidance of the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens.

FNBG chair Jill Brownlee said the gardens feature eight hectares of tropical and sub-tropical plants.

"This visiting family from Adelaide - Evan, Tiffany, Aylish and Cole (plus wombats) - discovered the Noosa Botanic Gardens when they googled good places to walk around Noosa,” Jill said.

"Having visited Australia Zoo and the aquarium at Mooloolaba, the Noosa Botanic Gardens were an unexpected treasure.”

Jill and fellow Friends, are keen for locals and visitors to meet up at the main shelter 9am for a the walk, which will take about an hour through the gardens.

"The guides will take you for a leisurely walk to show points of interest,” she said.

"Be sure to pack water, sun screen and insect repellent; wear a hat and comfortable shoes and of course bring a camera to capture those Kodak moments.”