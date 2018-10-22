Cooroy's guided garden walks

WITH the hope of some blue skies after the big spring deluge there is no better time to get out and about to enjoy one of Noosa's freshest experience.

And with the freshen up of rain the Noosa Botanic Gardens are looking great in time for the spring walk in the gardens this Sunday 28th October.

Already families are out by picturesque lake Macdonald to "smell the roses as the saying goes” , but a visti to this shire natural gem is enhanced with the guidance of the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens

They are keen for locals and visitors alike to meet up at the main shelter 9am for a the walk will take about an hour as it wends its way through the gardens.

FNBG chair Jill Brownlee said the gardens feature eight hectares of tropical and sub-tropical plants.

"The guides will take you for a leisurely walk to show points of interest,” she said.

"Be sure to pack water, sun screen and insect repellent; wear a hat and comfortable shoes and of course bring a camera to capture those Kodak moments.”