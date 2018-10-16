Cooroy's 'iconic' play area costs real money

WET OULOOK: Daughter and mother Therese Hayden and Loretta Humphries of Cooran near the site of the orposed new regional playground in Cooroy.

WET OULOOK: Daughter and mother Therese Hayden and Loretta Humphries of Cooran near the site of the orposed new regional playground in Cooroy. Peter Gardiner

COOROY'S "signature” $2.5million hinterland playground will be designed to be flood resilient because it will be sited in a flood-prone area.

S taff are warning that because of its "iconic” status, it runs the risk of budget over-runs by the time it is forecast to be finished in December 2019.

Already the planning staff have identified the expected popularity of this regional drawcard is likely to create traffic and parking pressures and add to the pedestrian risk.

And they have flagged the need for as-yet un-budgeted ancillary upgrades such as a raised crossing on Maple St and the extra parking between Marara St and Cooroy Creek bridge.

More than a million has been allocated for the completion of design and start of construction activities.

Councillor Ingrid Jackson requested at Tuesday's services committee for the matter to be discussed at yesterday's general committee by all councillors after raising questions with staff on the budgeting allocation process.

She also asked about pursuing grant funding for the project, while Cr Joe Jurisevic was keen for the council to pursue grant funding for the associated road, pathway and parking upgrades.

A report presented to the council warned the playground was sited in a location prone to flooding.

"The design of the playground will take this into account, with flood-resilient infrastructure a required outcome, along with a flood study by a specialist consultant on the impact of the site development on local flooding generally,” the report said.

"The playground has been scoped to provide an iconic destination for Noosa Shire residents and tourists. The playground will include associated facilities such as toilets, seating areas, covered picnic shelters.”

The playground will be fully fenced to its perimeter, with public access limited to two gated entrances from Marara St carpark and the existing pedestrian bridge pathway from the Old Mill area.

The plan is to provide an all ages and abilities experience for the majority of the playground space.

The council is looking to form an internal and external working group to help deliver the project by providing continual feedback from the community at large.