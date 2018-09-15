Cooroy's power woman

Danielle with husband Darren with their two dogs at their Black Mountain home

Danielle with husband Darren with their two dogs at their Black Mountain home Alan Lander

CALL her Ms Cooroy.

If something is happening around the town, it's very likely you'll see Danielle Taylor's name on the workings somewhere.

Danielle is a born organiser - and it shows.

Born and bred in Brisbane, she moved initially to Buddina where husband-to-be Darren was based, about 15 years ago.

But not before she picked up valuable experience in public relations, event management and more at a renewables company.

"I was its government and public affairs manager, and had been in human resources prior,” she said.

"A branch of the company was developing waste-to-energy, where methane gas from landfills was captured and turned into electricity.”

The methodology is more commonplace today, although it was innovative at the time.

"We were making a difference in the environment,” she said.

The couple bought a block of land at Ninderry intending to live there, but meanwhile rented in Cooroy.

"But we loved Cooroy so much we stayed,” Danielle said.

"The community here really does have something special - you can't find it elsewhere.”

Danielle initially worked at Cooroy Mountain Spring Water, when Greg Dinsey owned it.

"[Greg] was very community minded - he pushed me into a role at the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the company.

"It was the best thing that happened to me.

"With the community welcome, it was hard not to fall in love with it.”

Since then, Danielle started her PR business Firefly Solutions, where "my first client was the Cooroy Mountain Spring Festival, run by Rotary, but it had been done by Cooroy Mountain Spring Water”.

At Firefly, she handles marketing and event management, social media, advertising, websites and media management for her clients.

"I still do lots of events, but I specialise in not-for-profits, connecting the community.

"It's a niche market. It's not big budget stuff - and fundraising is often a big part of it, but it's very rewarding.”

Her main two events are the Australian Body Art Festival and Christmas in Cooroy, as well as media for the likes of Cooroy Fusion Festival and The Great Noosa Trail Walk.

She particularly likes the Christmas in Cooroy event.

"Everybody gets involved. It really showcases the Cooroy community spirit,” she said.

Danielle Taylor in her home office at Black Mountain Alan Lander

Danielle has just finished a five-year stint as Cooroy Chamber president.

But Danielle, being Danielle, is not quite left after nearly 13 years, and as busy as ever.

"I've stepped down this year, but still on the executive,” she said.

"It's good for organisations to have a change of leadership, to bring new ideas in.”

But she's still active in issues such as the recent takeover of the Cooroy RV stop from council.

But the times are a-changin' and Danielle and Darren are leaving their Black Mountian acreage and have bought property at Traveston, which will also be a haven for a variety of animals.

"It's 30 acres, bigger than our five acres we currently have - and we are running miniature Galloway cattle on it,” Danielle said.

It will be home for their bull, two cows and two dogs.

In fact, quite a few more species are lined up to join the animal-loving couple.

Danielle feeding her miniature cows Alan Lander

"I have always had a rescue horse or two, so we were looking for a place more suitable.

"My dream is to have a horse rescue farm, where people who can no longer look after their horses can bring them.”

There are a few battles to be fought, however, as the rescue horse idea on a big scale hasn't passed the Darren test yet.

Nor has the chickens idea - "Darren's not on board with that - yet.

"But he has agreed to have a couple of horses.”

But then again, Darren's desire to rescue camels hasn't quite passed the Danielle test yet ...

"He wants rescue camels - he's got a big soft spot for animals, too.”

Interesting times ahead in Traveston, perhaps.