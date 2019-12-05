Cooroy’s proposed grand golfing makeover

MORE than 240 senior housing units would be built as part of a gated Cooroy Golf Course redevelopment.

According to Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie, the project would also deliver two new fairways and a new $2.2 million clubhouse in the centre of the existing 18 holes,

Mr Ritchie in his report to Tuesday’s CARA AGM, said Gemlife was behind this major town project, which “could have a big impact on the town’s traffic and services”.

He said a development application had been lodged with council.

“When the notification period commences, we will hold a town meeting to outline the project and get feedback from residents,” Mr Ritchie said.

However he welcomed the golf course upgrade as well the proposal by Lutheran Services plans for new aged care services at Cooroy with a real rural feel.

He said during a recent consultation with CARA, Lutheran Services said the 52-bed Cooroy Care Farm is a therapeutic, farm-centric approach to care.

Mr Ritchie said the aim is provide “much needed facilities for dementia care, aged care and respite options on the Sunshine Coast”.

The project is located on a 25 hectare site at Elm St and Rose Gum Rd, Black Mountain and Noosa Council is assessing the proposal.

“Cooroy continues to evolve rapidly. New housing estates are selling out, and the town centre is changing its retail mix and becoming a destination for visitors as much as a service town,” Mr Ritchie said.

“The new Noosa Plan has occupied council staff for years now. CARA was, by and large, content with the plan as it affected Cooroy.

“A number of changes are now proposed that are considered significant in terms of effect on land use outcomes and assessment requirements for certain types of development, and these have been submitted to the state Government for consideration,” he said.

He said CARA was represented on Noosa Council’s Sustainable Tourism Stakeholder Reference Group to consider the benefits and impacts of tourism on the local community.

“We were disappointed that discussions for the year wrapped up last month without a joint accord being decided upon,” he said.

“And so an opportunity was lost. CARA intends to review its participation in the group for the coming year.”

Mr Ritchie said two CARA members have been briefed on preliminary planning for the proposed Hinterland Adventure Playground.

“Now, funding of $2.8 million from the state government has been approved, and council voted to spend $2.40 million,” he said.

“The (CARA) committee is disappointed at the lack of public input into the project, and that such a large project is being considered for the CBD before the intersections have definite plans for improvements.

“CARA met with local MP’s, Marty Hunt and Sandy Bolton, Mayor Wellington, and the head of council’s infrastructure department, to propose a hinterland transit centre for the land adjacent to the railway station.

“This project would require state, council and Queensland Rail working together, but the benefits for all in having a hinterland transit interchange were obvious to all at the meeting,” Mr Ritchie said.