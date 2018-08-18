Cooroy's RSL filling up drought relief trolleys

HERE TO HELP: Staff from Cooroy Family Practice donate to Cooroy RSL's drought collection.

HERE TO HELP: Staff from Cooroy Family Practice donate to Cooroy RSL's drought collection.

WHEN the true horror of the drought across Queensland and western NSW revealed itself, Cooroy was quick to act.

With local real estate agency Raine & Horne leading the charge, others, including Cooroy RSL, got moving.

Sub-branch vice-president Peter Watts said the first step was to donate cash.

"The club donated $1000, while the sub-branch donated $500,” Mr Watts said.

But it didn't stop there.

"We went to the local IGA and picked up a shopping trolley, and put it at the club door for people to put non-perishable foods into it,” Mr Watts said.

"Lots of people have got behind the endeavour.

"We filled the first trolley and took it to Raine & Horne - and we now have a second trolley being filled up.”

RSL Club's acting manager Helen Hollingworth said a number of activities were being organised.

"We are arranging the special fundraising night with music from band Miss-Leading for Saturday, September 15,” Ms Hollingworth said.

"We will be decorating the club with hay bales. There will be raffles and other opportunities to raise funds organised.”

All funds are being directed through Drought Angels.