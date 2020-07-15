Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Happy to help keep Cooroy safer: (Top Left to Bottom Right): Barrie Adams Cooroy RSL, Peter Zipf from Cooroy Supa IGA, Chris Bell president of Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and Sirah Robb Wythes of Real Estate,
Happy to help keep Cooroy safer: (Top Left to Bottom Right): Barrie Adams Cooroy RSL, Peter Zipf from Cooroy Supa IGA, Chris Bell president of Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and Sirah Robb Wythes of Real Estate,
Business

Cooroy’s security eye set to stay sharply focused

Peter Gardiner
15th Jul 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COOROY"S security "eye on the street" has received a new lease of life thanks to some generous local business support.

Cooroy Chamber of Commerce was looking at funding up to $10,000 year to cover maintenance costs of its much-vaunted CCTV system installed in the CBD to combat crime.

Also read: Cooroy receives $200,000 for CCTVs

Chamber president Chris Bell said the hi-tech system installed three years ago, when the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce sourced $200,000 in federal funding through a Safer Streets Grant is now out of warranty.

Cooroy business is helping local police keep the streets safer.
Cooroy business is helping local police keep the streets safer.

Faced with the tough COVID-19 trading environment, Mr Bell said the chamber was looking to pick up the service costs rather than ask members to contribute.

However, Wythes Real Estate, Cooroy RSL and Cooroy IGA have all stepped in to jointly sponsor the ongoing maintenance of the Cooroy CCTV cameras for six months.

"The system features 30 cameras including number plate recognition systems and the data feeds back to the Cooroy Police Station," Mr Bell said.

"Sgt Mal Scott (Cooroy police officer in charge) praises the system as it has on many occasions proved instrumental in not just solving crime and providing evidence but also as a deterrent to crime," he said.

Wythes Real Estate principal Sirah Robb said she was "pleased to be able to support a project that enhances our community and keeps it a wonderful place to live and work".

"Cooroy RSL is a community club, so supporting a system that has proved so worthy to our community makes total sense for us," Cooroy RSL president Barrie Adams said.

Cooroy IGA's Peter Zipf said: "The CCTV camera system is an integral part of keeping our community safe."

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I was awful to live with’: Lisa Curry’s private hell

        premium_icon ‘I was awful to live with’: Lisa Curry’s private hell

        Lifestyle Lisa Curry has revealed how a mysterious debilitating condition had a devastating effect on her marriage to former husband Grant Kenny.

        Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        premium_icon Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        News Felicity Ann Brown allegedly coughed on a store staffer

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        premium_icon ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        Council News Roy Thompson has sights set on 200-seat, $150 million facility