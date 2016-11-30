Cooroy's sprucing up for Christmas

A RECORD number of Santa's "elves” volunteered to decorate the town in their new Christmassy green volunteer shirts sponsored by Noosa Care Inc.

The dedicated volunteers put up tinsel, baubles, garlands, lights and decorations throughout Cooroy in a whirlwind of activity on Saturday morning.

All this ahead of the big event on Friday, December 2 - the official lighting of the Ri-con Cooroy Christmas Tree at 7pm outside the Cooroy RSL.

This year the ceremony will be even more special with stars dedicated in memory of Bill Savory, Dawn Kelly, James and Sophie McGrath, William and Jessie Cambage and Amy Payne - all much-valued locals who have passed on.

There will also be carols by the Cherry Ripes at the tree this year and there is a 100% likelihood of snow flurries forecast for this year.

To top off the evening there will be a Christmas movie, Elf, on the library rooftop from 7.30pm.

This is the lead-up to the Saturday, December3 street parade from 4pm with the Great Santa Race, Santa sack races and free rides, face painting and lots more free entertainment at the Christmas in Cooroy festival.

Hosted by the Cooroy Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Cooroy, this event is a showcase of Christmas spirit for the region.

You can get the full program and all the information online at www.christmasincooroy.com.au.

Christmas in Cooroy is a free event made possible by local sponsors.