Cooroy's wild body art

AUSTRALIA'S premier body painting event, is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8, in Cooroy at Mill Place.

With a theme this year of Wild Things, it will provide an absolute wealth of inspiration for artists and is sure to offer up a wild time of activity and fun for everyone.

The festival is a colourful and creative experience for all ages and offers a unique free weekend of activities. The event is renowned for showcasing a variety of interesting art forms that appeal to the general public.

"This is a fantastic event that offers something really unique and different. Dozens of artists and thousands of spectators attend this festival each year and they always say how much they love it and what a wonderful experience it is to see living works of art come to life,” said event manager, Danielle Taylor.

The event is centred on competitions in temporary body painting in the categories of brush and sponge, airbrush, special effects and face painting. For members of the public, it's an event like nothing ever seen before, as human canvases take shape during the competitions.

All types of artists participate from around Australia and they simply used their artistic flair to work on a very different canvas - the human body.

It's not just body painting competitions.

The Festival also hosts a wearable art competition and parades with funky fashions made from recycled treasures. There is also a photography competition which results in a photo exhibition in the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre in May. There are top-class musicians like The Firedrakes and Dragon & Turtle, a drumming workshop by The Off Beat, roving entertainers and quirky art installations. There is also a wonderful selection of market stalls, delectable food stalls and activities for the kids.

At the end of each day there is a parade on the main stage of all the finished artworks and on the Saturday evening there is a free Saturday Soiree, giving the opportunity to mix with artists and models.

Go to australianbodyart.com.au