Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Police officer Raymond Neilson-Scott has been dismissed from the force after being convcited of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.
Crime

Cop dismissed after assault conviction

by SARAH MATTHEWS
13th May 2020 3:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 34-YEAR-OLD police officer has been dismissed from the NT Police Force after being convicted of assaulting two Aboriginal women in Berrimah last year.

Then Senior Constable Raymond Neilson-Scott was convicted on March 20 of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault.

He was also fined $4000.

The court heard Neilson-Scott had more than a decade's experience on the force when he was called out to a domestic violence incident on March 23 last year where he attacked the women and a man.

Neilson-Scott claimed he pushed the women over after one of them spat on him but in handing down her ruling, Judge Elisabeth Armitage said she rejected that assertion, describing the officer's evidence as "unreliable and unconvincing".

Following the Court case, he was served with a notice alleging three counts of serious breach of discipline pursuant to the Police Administration Act 1978.

Originally published as Cop dismissed after assault conviction

assault raymond neilson-scott

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        YOUR GUIDE: Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Noosa restaurants you can dine in from Saturday

        Food & Entertainment Further virus restrictions will ease this weekend

        Traffic nightmare after crash on major roundabout

        premium_icon Traffic nightmare after crash on major roundabout

        News Traffic is delayed in the Sunshine Coast’s north this morning after a...