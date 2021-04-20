Menu
Senior Constable Toby Mitchell Taylor (right) faced the Townsville Magistrates Court charged with a single count of possessing dangerous drugs. The 30-year-old from the Central policing region who was linked to the Sarina Police station in the Mackay District was suspended after he was charged.
News

Cop fronts court on cocaine charge

Ashley Pillhofer
by
20th Apr 2021 6:50 AM
A POLICE officer suspended from duty after he was allegedly found with cocaine during a night out at Flinders St has fronted court.

Senior Constable Toby Mitchell Taylor faced the Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday charged with a single count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The 30-year-old from the Central policing region was previously linked to the Sarina Police station in the Mackay District.

 

Defence lawyer Darren Robinson of Keir Steele Waldon appeared in court alongside Sen-Constable Taylor.

Mr Robinson requested a three-week adjournment to allow case conferencing.

In a statement released last month Queensland Police said Sen-Constable Taylor was suspended from duty after he was ­issued with a Notice to Appear in court.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the statement said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

The 30-year-old was granted bail on his own undertaking. He is not required to appear when the matter returns to court in May.

Originally published as Cop fronts court on cocaine charge

