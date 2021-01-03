Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

by SAM FLANAGAN
3rd Jan 2021 1:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville police officer has had two of their cars stolen after their home was broken into overnight.

It's believed the officer's house was broken into and the offenders took off with car keys they located inside the property.

The offenders stole a white 2007 Subaru Impreza and a grey 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport wagon.

It's believed the white Impreza was involved in a fuel drive off at 5am at a Townsville service station.

It's understood they fled after putting 30L of fuel into the car.

If you have any information on the stolen cars contact Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Cop has two cars stolen in overnight hit

More Stories

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coast woman’s bid to ‘raise the bar’ for disability support

        Premium Content Coast woman’s bid to ‘raise the bar’ for disability support

        Business A Peregian Beach woman is turning her own experiences with mental health and disability into a new business venture.

        Coast’s mighty property rise defies pandemic

        Premium Content Coast’s mighty property rise defies pandemic

        Property Noosa easily maintained its position as the most expensive housing market in...

        277 calls to police in ‘challenging’ New Year’s Eve

        Premium Content 277 calls to police in ‘challenging’ New Year’s Eve

        Crime A man driving the wrong direction up Ocean St and a rowdy crowd of 10,000 at a...

        Woman left screaming in fear during ‘terrifying’ assault

        Premium Content Woman left screaming in fear during ‘terrifying’ assault

        Crime A Sunshine Coast woman has told how she screamed for help as she struggled to get...