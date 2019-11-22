Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The national police union has ‘condemn(ed)’ the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death of Kumunjayi Walker.
The national police union has ‘condemn(ed)’ the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death of Kumunjayi Walker.
Crime

Cop murder charge ‘shocks’ nation’s police

by Jason Walls
22nd Nov 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA'S national police union has "condemn(ed)" the laying of a murder charge against NT Police constable Zachary Rolfe following the death in custody of 19-year-old Kumunjayi Walker.

Police Federation of Australia president Mark Carroll said members of police forces throughout the nation were "shocked" by the charge "following an incident in the course of his duties".

"The PFA extends its full support to Constable Rolfe and his family during this difficult time and indeed to all members of the NT police force who continue to serve the entire community every single day, including our remote indigenous communities," he said.

"On behalf of 63,000 police members we commend the NT Police Association for its support for Constable Rolfe and all of the members."

Rolfe has indicated he will plead not guilty to the charge.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to ‘brush up’ on plastic use

        premium_icon Chance to ‘brush up’ on plastic use

        Environment In a bid it increase plastic use awareness, a local shopping centre is hoping to ‘keep Noosa beautiful’ and help shoppers brush up on waste knowledge.

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        All your news at the cost of a coffee

        News Join more than 100,000 others who have already become subscribers

        Tourism campaign supports Coast after bushfires

        premium_icon Tourism campaign supports Coast after bushfires

        News Following the recent bushfires that impacted our community Visit Sunshine Coast has...

        Call for ferry subsidy on river won’t wash

        premium_icon Call for ferry subsidy on river won’t wash

        News Noosa Council not keen of a ferry travel subsidy to help clear Hastings St...