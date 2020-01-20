Cop runs for life before drink driver's dramatic crash

James Leonard William Lyric Meehan was drink driving when he failed to stop his car at an RBT site.

James Leonard William Lyric Meehan was drink driving when he failed to stop his car at an RBT site.

A POLICE officer ran from a random breath test site to avoid being hit by a drink driver who crashed his car seconds later.

James Leonard William Lyric Meehan, 29, was driving towards a random breath testing site at 5am on New Year's Day when police grew concerned about the speed he was travelling at.

A police officer stepped into the lane Meehan was travelling in and attempted to flag him down at the Kunda Park RBT site.

Police prosecutor Nichale Bool told a court the direction was given "well before" the car reached the site but the driver didn't slow down.

Police continued to flag the driver down.

"Just prior to reaching the police, the vehicle braked hard, activating the anti-lock breaking system," Ms Bool said.

"To avoid being hit, police ran from the roadside just as the vehicle reached their location.

"The vehicle did not change lanes to avoid a collision but continued on and stopped about 30m further than that location."

Police detained Meehan, who was the only person in the gold Holden, and took him to a police station.

"The defendant stated he did not see the police officer until the last minute because his attention was drawn to the radio controls and he wasn't looking at the roadway, hence why he crashed," Ms Bool said.

"His attention was drawn away for about three seconds.

"Prosecutions will say this is a self-serving statement, your honour."

Meehan refused to give police his full name.

He had a breath alcohol concentration of 0.134 per cent.

"He said he consumed an unknown quantity of vodka and rum prior to driving," Ms Bool said.

Meehan was on a suspended sentence at the time of the offence.

He pleaded guilty at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today to driving over the middle alcohol limit, driving without due care and attention, and contravening a direction of police.

Duty lawyer Rose Killip said Meehan was a father of two and worked as a tiler.

"He instructs me he had made the decision to leave a situation that had turned ugly, he described," Ms Killip said.

"He made that decision to leave and he accepts responsibility for what's occurred by way of driving …"

Meehan was given 15 months probation.

He was disqualified from driving for 11 months for the drink driving charge.

The convictions were recorded.

The suspended sentence Meehan was already on was extended to be suspended for four years.